Laws Railroad Museum & Historic Site

This railroad and Old West museum recreates the village of Laws, an important stop on the route of the Slim Princess, a narrow-gauge train that hauled freight and passengers across the Owens Valley for nearly 80 years. On the sprawling 11 acres, you'll see the original 1883 train depot, a post office, a schoolhouse and other rickety old buildings. Many contain funky and eclectic displays (dolls, fire equipment, antique stoves, even stuffed conjoined twin lambs) from the pioneer days.

Also on offer is a mining and processing mill exhibit. And kids will love the rides on human-powered vintage 'hand cars' and the historic Death Valley Railroad Brill Car.