With its huge population of students, Chico has the wild energy of a college kegger during the school year, and a lazy, lethargic hangover during the summer. An oak-shaded downtown and university makes it one of Sacramento Valley’s more attractive hubs, where folks mingle late in the restaurants and bars, which open onto patios when it's warm.

Though Chico wilts in the heat during summer, the swimming holes in Bidwell Park offer an escape, as does floating down the gentle Sacramento River. The brews of the Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, near downtown, are another of Chico’s refreshing blessings.

It's ironic a town so widely celebrated for its beer was founded by John Bidwell, a California pioneer who made a bid for US president with the Prohibitionist party. In 1868, Bidwell and his philanthropist wife, Annie Ellicott Kennedy Bidwell, moved to the mansion that is now the Bidwell Mansion State Historic Park.

