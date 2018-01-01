Welcome to Bakersfield
This is the setting of Upton Sinclair’s Oil!, which was adapted into the 2007 Academy Award–winning film, There Will Be Blood. In the 1930s the oil attracted a stream of ‘Okies’ – farmers who migrated out of the Great Plains – to work the derricks. The children of these tough-as-nails roughnecks put the 'western' in country and western by creating the ‘Bakersfield Sound’ in the mid-1950s, with heroes Buck Owens and Merle Haggard waving a defiant middle finger at the silky Nashville establishment.
Downtown Bakersfield is making moves to fancy-up, evident in the upbeat mix of restored buildings and new restaurants, theaters and clubs.
Top experiences in Bakersfield
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Bakersfield activities
Western Express Northbound
From ghost towns and the Grand Canyon to roadside burger joints and the cosmopolitan streets of San Francisco, this region is loaded with the intriguing and the incredible. Best of all, this Los Angeles to San Francisco itinerary is structured so that those short on time can experience the region's best. At the sights – like the atmospheric mining town of Laughlin – you’ll get great pictures and a greater appreciation of what you’re seeing. Best of all, national park entrances are included, so you can explore Yosemite and still try your luck in Las Vegas.
National Parks & Bright Lights
From the Golden Gate Bridge to glowing canyon walls at sunset, this trip captures the beauty of the cities and wilderness of the western US. It’s perfect for the traveller looking to breathe in the scent of the sequoias of Yosemite by day but wanting the comforts of a hotel at night. Prepare yourself for otherworldly hoodoos in Bryce Canyon National Park and desert scenery in Death Valley – the lowest spot on the continent – before taking an optional helicopter ride above the incomparable Grand Canyon. You won’t just visit the West Coast, you’ll live it.
Western Express Southbound
From ghost towns and the Grand Canyon to roadside burger joints and the cosmopolitan streets of San Francisco, this region is loaded with the intriguing and the incredible. Best of all, the San Francisco to Los Angeles itinerary is structured so that those short on time can experience the region's best. At the sites – like the atmospheric mining town of Laughlin – you’ll get great pictures and a greater appreciation of what you’re seeing. Best of all, national park entrances fees are included, so you can explore Yosemite and still try your luck in Las Vegas.