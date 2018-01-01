Welcome to Auburn

Look for the big man: a 45-ton effigy of French gold panner Claude Chana marks your arrival in Placer County's Gold Country. Its hallmarks are all here – ice-cream shops, strollable historic districts and antiques. A major stop on the Central Pacific’s transcontinental route, Auburn still welcomes trains on the Union Pacific’s main line to the east and is a popular stop for those rushing along I-80 between the Bay Area and Lake Tahoe. You’ll have to venture along Hwy 49 for a deeper taste of Gold Country, but those who want just a sample will enjoy this accessible town.