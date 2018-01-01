Welcome to Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

Shaped by an ancient sea and tectonic forces, enormous and little-developed Anza-Borrego covers 640,000 acres, making it the largest state park in California. Human history here goes back more than 10,000 years, as recorded by Native American pictographs and petroglyphs. The park is named for Spanish explorer Juan Bautista de Anza, who arrived in 1774, pioneering a colonial trail from Mexico and no doubt running into countless borregos, the wild bighorn sheep that once ranged as far south as Baja California. (Today only a few hundred of these animals survive due to drought, disease, poaching and off-highway driving.) In the 1850s Anza-Borrego became a stop along the Butterfield Stagecoach line, which delivered mail between St Louis and San Francisco.