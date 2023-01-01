Fantasyland is filled with the characters of classic children’s stories. If you only see one attraction here, visit it’s a small world, a boat ride past hundreds of audio-animatronic children from different cultures all singing an earworm of a theme song.

Another classic, the Matterhorn Bobsleds is a steel-frame roller coaster that mimics a bobsled ride down a mountain. Fans of old-school attractions will also get a kick out of The Wind in the Willows–inspired Mr Toad’s Wild Ride, a loopy jaunt in an open-air jalopy through London.

Younger kids love whirling around the Mad Tea Party teacup ride and King Arthur Carrousel, then cavorting with characters in nearby Mickey’s Toontown, a topsy-turvy minimetropolis where kiddos can traipse through Mickey and Minnie’s houses and dozens of storefronts.