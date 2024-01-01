Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

Disneyland Resort

LoginSave

Just outside Tomorrowland station, kiddies will want to shoot laser beams at the evil emperor Zurg in this shooting gallery ride.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • People entering Knott's Scary Farm at Knott's Berry Farm, celebrating a Southern California Halloween tradition, on October 14, 2013.

    Knott’s Berry Farm

    5.13 MILES

    What started as a simple berry farm is now a sprawling 160-acre operation with rides, live shows and lovable Peanuts characters roaming the grounds. Knott…

  • San Juan Capistrano church

    Mission San Juan Capistrano

    25.95 MILES

    Famous for its swallows that fly back to town every year on March 19 (though sometimes they’re just a bit early), San Juan Capistrano is home to the …

  • The Broad Museum of Los Angeles.

    Broad

    25.37 MILES

    From the instant it opened in September 2015, the Broad (rhymes with 'road') became a must-visit for contemporary-art fans. It houses the world-class…

  • Interior of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, California.

    Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

    25.32 MILES

    LA is unlike any other city, and this cathedral is unlike any other cathedral. Seat of the US's largest Roman Catholic archdiocese (some five million…

  • The Bowers Museum

    Bowers Museum

    4.43 MILES

    From its stately, Spanish Colonial–style shell, the Bowers Museum explodes onto the scene every year or so with remarkable exhibits that remind LA-centric…

  • Watts Towers

    Watts Towers

    20.53 MILES

    The three 'Gothic' spires of the fabulous Watts Towers rank among the world’s greatest monuments of folk art. In 1921 Italian immigrant Simon Rodia set…

  • USA, California, Los Angeles, Walt Disney Concert Hall

    Walt Disney Concert Hall

    25.38 MILES

    A molten blend of steel, music and psychedelic architecture, this iconic concert venue is the home base of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, but has also…

View more attractions

Nearby Disneyland Resort attractions

1. Star Tours – The Adventure Continues

0.02 MILES

Star Tours clamps you into a Starspeeder shuttle for a wild and bumpy 3D ride through the desert canyons of Tatooine with C-3PO, on a space mission with…

2. Tomorrowland

0.05 MILES

How did 1950s imagineers envision the future? As a galaxy-minded community filled with monorails, rockets and Googie-style architecture, apparently. In…

3. Central Plaza

0.07 MILES

A statue of Walt and Mickey graces the circle at the end of Main Street USA. Countless folks have taken photos here with Sleeping Beauty Castle in the…

5. Autopia

0.07 MILES

Fun for the whole family as kids and adults drive their own miniature cars (don't worry, they're on tracks). Drive too slowly, and you may get bumped from…

6. Star Wars Launch Bay

0.07 MILES

Until recently a gallery dedicated to futurists Jules Verne, HG Wells, and Leonardo da Vinci, today this building is all Star Wars, all the time. On…

7. Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

0.08 MILES

Jump aboard this refurbished submarine to look for the world's most famous clownfish and rumble through an underwater volcanic eruption.

8. Sleeping Beauty Castle

0.08 MILES

At the far end of Main Street USA, Sleeping Beauty Castle is an obligatory photo op and most recognizable landmark. Its towering blue turrets, loosely…