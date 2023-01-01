How did 1950s imagineers envision the future? As a galaxy-minded community filled with monorails, rockets and Googie-style architecture, apparently. In 1998 this ‘land’ was revamped to honor three timeless futurists: Jules Verne, HG Wells and Leonardo da Vinci. These days, though, the Star Wars franchise gets top billing. Hyperspace Mountain, Tomorrowland’s signature attraction and one of the USA’s best roller coasters, hurtles you into complete darkness at frightening speed, and Star Wars Launch Bay shows movie props and memorabilia.

Meanwhile, Star Tours clamps you into a Starspeeder shuttle for a wild and bumpy 3D ride through the desert canyons of Tatooine on a space mission.

If it's retro high-tech you're after, the monorail glides to a stop in Tomorrowland, its rubber tires traveling a 13-minute, 2.5-mile round-trip route to Downtown Disney. Just outside Tomorrowland station, kiddies will want to shoot laser beams on Buzz Lightyear Astro Blaster and drive their own miniature cars in the classic Autopia ride. Then jump aboard the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage to look for the world's most famous clownfish from within a refurbished submarine and rumble through an underwater volcanic eruption.