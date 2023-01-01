The sleek and modern Navajo Nation Museum, dedicated exclusively to the history and culture of the Nation, punches well above its weight. Exhibits range from textiles, silverwork and ceramics to the remains of an ephemeral piece constructed with Ai Weiwei. It's a real hub of the community, run with passion and deep knowledge.

For an unusual experience, step into the small outdoor amphitheater beside the entrance and plant yourself at the intersection of the two indented lines on the central platform. Then speak aloud: as noted in Sam Lowe's Arizona Curiosities, it will sound like your voice is echoing just outside your head. Step away, and the effect disappears. How to explain it? We don't know, but this audible vortex is kind of cool.