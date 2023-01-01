Widely respected merchant John Lorenzo Hubbell established this trading post in 1878 to supply Navajos returning from Fort Sumner with dry goods and groceries. Now run by the NPS, it still sells food, souvenirs and local crafts (including kachina dolls, blankets and stunning ceramics), and retains its original fittings right down to the squeaky floorboards. Navajo women often give weaving demonstrations inside the visitor center, which also has informative displays, a play 'store' and period dress-ups for the kids.

Hubbell himself was an avid collector of Indian textiles, as you'll discover on a tour of his house, held half-hourly (free; April to September). Hubbell Trading Post is in the village of Ganado, about 30 miles south of Chinle/Canyon de Chelly and 40 miles north of the I-40.