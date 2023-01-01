Route 66, the 'main street of America,' runs straight through downtown Gallup's historic district, lined with pretty, renovated light-red sandstone buildings housing kitschy souvenir shops and galleries selling Native American arts and crafts. A brochure available at the visitor center details around 20 noteworthy structures, built along 1st, 2nd and 3rd Sts between 1895 and 1938. They include the small Rex Museum, displaying historical memorabilia in a former hotel.