Great views can be had from along Hwy 163, but to really get up close and personal you'll need to visit the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. From the…
Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park
When Monument Valley rises into sight from the desert floor, you realize you've always known it. Its brick-red spindles, sheer-walled mesas and grand buttes, stars of countless films, TV commercials and magazine ads, are part of the modern consciousness. And Monument Valley's epic beauty is only heightened by the barren landscape surrounding it: one minute you're in the middle of sand, rocks and infinite sky, then suddenly you're transported to a fantasyland of crimson towers, thrusting up to 1200ft skyward.
Long before the land became part of the Navajo Reservation, the valley was home to Ancestral Puebloans, who migrated from the site some 700 years ago. When the Navajo arrived a few centuries ago, they called it 'Valley Between the Rocks.' Today, Monument Valley straddles the Arizona–Utah border and is traversed by Hwy 163.
Explore Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park
- Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park
Great views can be had from along Hwy 163, but to really get up close and personal you'll need to visit the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. From the…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park.
See
Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park
Great views can be had from along Hwy 163, but to really get up close and personal you'll need to visit the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. From the…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.