Talkeetna Riverfront Park

Three rivers – the Talkeetna, Susitna, and Chulitna – come together here like an aquatic Voltron to form the Big Susitna River (which is technically the Susitna River), which eventually empties into Cook Inlet. This is a good spot to view Denali, assuming conditions are clear. There are public restrooms on-site.

A few forested paths wind around the park, and local crafty types and artisans often set up vending stands. To get here, walk to the end of Talkeetna's Main St, and then keep walking until your feet get wet, at which point you are in the river and should probably turn around. Jokes aside, it's a five-minute walk from the end of Main St.