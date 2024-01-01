A hybrid art gallery, information center and gift shop, the Sustina Salmon Center is dedicated to educating the public about salmon and advocating for sustainable (or is it Sustina-ble?) fisheries. It offers a few aquarium tanks, plenty of reading material, and biologist-led nature walks (usually Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9:30am; call for details).
Sustina Salmon Center
Talkeetna
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.1 MILES
Though not an official museum, the Fairview Inn might as well be. Founded in 1923 to serve as the overnight stop between Seward and Fairbanks on the newly…
0.2 MILES
Three rivers – the Talkeetna, Susitna, and Chulitna – come together here like an aquatic Voltron to form the Big Susitna River (which is technically the…
0.38 MILES
This beautiful cemetery is rife with wildflowers, so much so that it feels more like a secret garden than a space for the dead. Among the interred bodies…
Talkeetna Historical Society Museum
0.18 MILES
A block south of Main St, look for this small complex of restored buildings that includes the town’s 1936 schoolhouse, a fully furnished trapper’s cabin…
29.39 MILES
A poignant war memorial to Alaskan veterans who've served in all military branches (army, navy and air force), located in a wild but peaceful setting near…
