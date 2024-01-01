Sustina Salmon Center

Talkeetna

LoginSave

A hybrid art gallery, information center and gift shop, the Sustina Salmon Center is dedicated to educating the public about salmon and advocating for sustainable (or is it Sustina-ble?) fisheries. It offers a few aquarium tanks, plenty of reading material, and biologist-led nature walks (usually Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9:30am; call for details).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • 1134569588 RFE, Shutterstock, Countryside, Hotel, Hut, Nature, Neighborhood, Outdoors, Rural, Shelter Fairview Inn, Talkeetna, Alaska

    Fairview Inn

    0.1 MILES

    Though not an official museum, the Fairview Inn might as well be. Founded in 1923 to serve as the overnight stop between Seward and Fairbanks on the newly…

  • Talkeetna Riverfront Park

    Talkeetna Riverfront Park

    0.2 MILES

    Three rivers – the Talkeetna, Susitna, and Chulitna – come together here like an aquatic Voltron to form the Big Susitna River (which is technically the…

  • Talkeetna Cemetery

    Talkeetna Cemetery

    0.38 MILES

    This beautiful cemetery is rife with wildflowers, so much so that it feels more like a secret garden than a space for the dead. Among the interred bodies…

  • Talkeetna Historical Society Museum

    Talkeetna Historical Society Museum

    0.18 MILES

    A block south of Main St, look for this small complex of restored buildings that includes the town’s 1936 schoolhouse, a fully furnished trapper’s cabin…

  • Alaska Veterans' Memorial

    Alaska Veterans' Memorial

    29.39 MILES

    A poignant war memorial to Alaskan veterans who've served in all military branches (army, navy and air force), located in a wild but peaceful setting near…

View more attractions

Nearby Talkeetna attractions

1. Fairview Inn

0.1 MILES

Though not an official museum, the Fairview Inn might as well be. Founded in 1923 to serve as the overnight stop between Seward and Fairbanks on the newly…

2. Talkeetna Historical Society Museum

0.18 MILES

A block south of Main St, look for this small complex of restored buildings that includes the town’s 1936 schoolhouse, a fully furnished trapper’s cabin…

3. Talkeetna Riverfront Park

0.2 MILES

Three rivers – the Talkeetna, Susitna, and Chulitna – come together here like an aquatic Voltron to form the Big Susitna River (which is technically the…

4. Talkeetna Cemetery

0.38 MILES

This beautiful cemetery is rife with wildflowers, so much so that it feels more like a secret garden than a space for the dead. Among the interred bodies…

5. Alaska Veterans' Memorial

29.39 MILES

A poignant war memorial to Alaskan veterans who've served in all military branches (army, navy and air force), located in a wild but peaceful setting near…