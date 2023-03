A block south of Main St, look for this small complex of restored buildings that includes the town’s 1936 schoolhouse, a fully furnished trapper’s cabin and a train depot. There are exhibits devoted to bush pilots, trapping and mining artifacts, but the real highlights are the talks about Denali given by park rangers using fantastic scale models of the mountain.

Pick up the museum's Historic Walking Tour brochure if you want to head out and explore more old buildings around town.