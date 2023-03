This museum includes a wonderful collection of homesteaders’ cabins spread through six wooded acres in Centennial Park. Ask for a free guided tour to discover the stories of early homesteaders who were awarded plots here after WWII.

It also has a one-room schoolhouse, a torture-chamber collection of early dental tools, an excellent natural-history display with archaeological finds, and a replica of the $7.2-million check the US paid Russia for Alaska.