Down below the bluffs is an oddity in Alaska: a sweeping, sandy beach, ideal for picnicking, Frisbee-chucking and other waterfront fun. There are stellar views of the volcanoes across the inlet, and from July 10 to 31 you can watch hundreds of frantic fishers dip-net for sockeye salmon at the mouth of the Kenai River.

Sadly, unless you’ve lived in Alaska for the past year, you can’t participate.