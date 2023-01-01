Captain Cook State Recreation Area

By following the Kenai Spur Hwy north for 36 miles, you’ll first pass the trailer parks and chemical plants of the North Kenai industrial district before reaching this uncrowded state recreation area that encompasses 4000 acres of forests, lakes, rivers and beaches along Cook Inlet.

The area offers swimming, camping and the beauty of the inlet in a setting that is unaffected by the stampede for salmon to the south.

The Kenai Spur Hwy ends in the park after first passing Stormy Lake, where you’ll find a bathhouse and a swimming area along the water’s edge. Discovery Campground has 53 sites on the bluff overlooking Cook Inlet, where some of the world’s greatest tides ebb and flow. The fishing in Swanson River is great, and this is a fine place to end the Swan Lake canoe route.