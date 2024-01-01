One mile east of Nome fronting the beach is this poignantly abandoned gold dredge that was in operation until the 1950s. A boardwalk with various interpretative signs traverses the tundra to allow a close-up look. In the evening, herds of musk ox can sometimes be seen in the nearby fields.
Swanberg's Gold Dredge
Alaska
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.24 MILES
Sand zero, so to speak, of Nome’s famed gold rush, this beach is still open to recreational mining and all summer long you can watch miners set up work…
1.23 MILES
Once effectively an attic of Nome 'stuff,' the Carrie McLain Museum has evolved over the years into a professionally presented museum that profiles the…
1.24 MILES
The word 'Katirvk' comes from the Iñupiat term for 'gathering place.' In this case, the 'place' in question is a small, modern museum that explores local…
1.24 MILES
The futuristic aesthetic of this municipal building stands in stark contrast to Nome's historic homes and storefronts. Inside, you'll find the Carrie…
1.39 MILES
This imposing structure, a distinctly bent pine tree with burls, is raised over Front St every March in anticipation of the mushers and their dogsled…
1.36 MILES
Built in 1901, when there were 20,000 people living in Nome, this church and its spire were located on Front St and used as a beacon for seafarers. By the…
1.38 MILES
Next to the Nome Visitor Center is this plaza, containing a collection of old mining detritus.
Nearby Alaska attractions
1.23 MILES
Once effectively an attic of Nome 'stuff,' the Carrie McLain Museum has evolved over the years into a professionally presented museum that profiles the…
1.24 MILES
The futuristic aesthetic of this municipal building stands in stark contrast to Nome's historic homes and storefronts. Inside, you'll find the Carrie…
1.24 MILES
The word 'Katirvk' comes from the Iñupiat term for 'gathering place.' In this case, the 'place' in question is a small, modern museum that explores local…
1.24 MILES
Sand zero, so to speak, of Nome’s famed gold rush, this beach is still open to recreational mining and all summer long you can watch miners set up work…
1.36 MILES
Built in 1901, when there were 20,000 people living in Nome, this church and its spire were located on Front St and used as a beacon for seafarers. By the…
6. Donald Perkins Memorial Plaza
1.38 MILES
Next to the Nome Visitor Center is this plaza, containing a collection of old mining detritus.
1.39 MILES
This imposing structure, a distinctly bent pine tree with burls, is raised over Front St every March in anticipation of the mushers and their dogsled…