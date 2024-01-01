Swanberg's Gold Dredge

Alaska

LoginSave

One mile east of Nome fronting the beach is this poignantly abandoned gold dredge that was in operation until the 1950s. A boardwalk with various interpretative signs traverses the tundra to allow a close-up look. In the evening, herds of musk ox can sometimes be seen in the nearby fields.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Golden Sands Beach

    Golden Sands Beach

    1.24 MILES

    Sand zero, so to speak, of Nome’s famed gold rush, this beach is still open to recreational mining and all summer long you can watch miners set up work…

  • Carrie McLain Museum

    Carrie McLain Museum

    1.23 MILES

    Once effectively an attic of Nome 'stuff,' the Carrie McLain Museum has evolved over the years into a professionally presented museum that profiles the…

  • Katirvk Cultural Center

    Katirvk Cultural Center

    1.24 MILES

    The word 'Katirvk' comes from the Iñupiat term for 'gathering place.' In this case, the 'place' in question is a small, modern museum that explores local…

  • Richard Foster Building

    Richard Foster Building

    1.24 MILES

    The futuristic aesthetic of this municipal building stands in stark contrast to Nome's historic homes and storefronts. Inside, you'll find the Carrie…

  • Iditarod Finish-Line Arch

    Iditarod Finish-Line Arch

    1.39 MILES

    This imposing structure, a distinctly bent pine tree with burls, is raised over Front St every March in anticipation of the mushers and their dogsled…

  • St Joseph Church

    St Joseph Church

    1.36 MILES

    Built in 1901, when there were 20,000 people living in Nome, this church and its spire were located on Front St and used as a beacon for seafarers. By the…

View more attractions

Nearby Alaska attractions

1. Carrie McLain Museum

1.23 MILES

Once effectively an attic of Nome 'stuff,' the Carrie McLain Museum has evolved over the years into a professionally presented museum that profiles the…

2. Richard Foster Building

1.24 MILES

The futuristic aesthetic of this municipal building stands in stark contrast to Nome's historic homes and storefronts. Inside, you'll find the Carrie…

3. Katirvk Cultural Center

1.24 MILES

The word 'Katirvk' comes from the Iñupiat term for 'gathering place.' In this case, the 'place' in question is a small, modern museum that explores local…

4. Golden Sands Beach

1.24 MILES

Sand zero, so to speak, of Nome’s famed gold rush, this beach is still open to recreational mining and all summer long you can watch miners set up work…

5. St Joseph Church

1.36 MILES

Built in 1901, when there were 20,000 people living in Nome, this church and its spire were located on Front St and used as a beacon for seafarers. By the…

7. Iditarod Finish-Line Arch

1.39 MILES

This imposing structure, a distinctly bent pine tree with burls, is raised over Front St every March in anticipation of the mushers and their dogsled…