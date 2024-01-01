This old railroad depot is worth a quick visit to view the historical photographs, mining artifacts and model of McCarthy in its heyday. The road splits at the museum, with one lane bending back 500ft to downtown (such as it is) McCarthy, and the other continuing toward Kennecott, 4.5 miles up the road.
McCarthy-Kennecott Historical Museum
The Interior
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Concentration Mill & Leaching Plant
3.66 MILES
Like a rickety fantasy hatched out of a lunatic's dream, this 14-story building once processed the copper mined out of the surrounding mountains. You can…
3.37 MILES
‘Oh no, they destroyed this valley!’ If you’re like 99% of visitors, that’s exactly what you’ll think as you reach Kennecott and look across the…
Kennecott Mines National Historic Landmark
3.58 MILES
Old mill town constitutes pretty much all of present-day Kennecott. Dozens of old wood and log buildings have been restored, stabilized or purposely left…
0.2 MILES
At the end of downtown McCarthy, check out this environmental NGO/community center with summer field courses for university students, arts and science…
3.48 MILES
The center, which sits in the town's former school, is the launching point for ranger-led activities, lectures and walks around town.
3.55 MILES
In the town's former general store, the tins of baked beans and salted beef are just for show, but there is an informational movie if you want to learn…
