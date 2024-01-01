McCarthy-Kennecott Historical Museum

The Interior

This old railroad depot is worth a quick visit to view the historical photographs, mining artifacts and model of McCarthy in its heyday. The road splits at the museum, with one lane bending back 500ft to downtown (such as it is) McCarthy, and the other continuing toward Kennecott, 4.5 miles up the road.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ruins of the 100-year-old concentration mill at the historic Kennecott Copper Mine.

    Concentration Mill & Leaching Plant

    3.66 MILES

    Like a rickety fantasy hatched out of a lunatic's dream, this 14-story building once processed the copper mined out of the surrounding mountains. You can…

  • Lake on Kennicott glacier, Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, Alaska

    Kennicott Glacier

    3.37 MILES

    ‘Oh no, they destroyed this valley!’ If you’re like 99% of visitors, that’s exactly what you’ll think as you reach Kennecott and look across the…

  • Wrangell Mountain Center

    Wrangell Mountain Center

    0.2 MILES

    At the end of downtown McCarthy, check out this environmental NGO/community center with summer field courses for university students, arts and science…

  • Kennecott Visitor Center

    Kennecott Visitor Center

    3.48 MILES

    The center, which sits in the town's former school, is the launching point for ranger-led activities, lectures and walks around town.

  • Kennecott General Store

    Kennecott General Store

    3.55 MILES

    In the town's former general store, the tins of baked beans and salted beef are just for show, but there is an informational movie if you want to learn…

