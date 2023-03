Like a rickety fantasy hatched out of a lunatic's dream, this 14-story building once processed the copper mined out of the surrounding mountains. You can only enter via two-hour tours led by St Elias Alpine Guides, but this is highly recommended for a chance to peak into a truly surreal tableau of 20th-century mining equipment.

There are three tours daily. St Elias Alpine Guides has a small kiosk at the entrance to Kennecott, where the shuttle drops off passengers.