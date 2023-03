Girdwood was named for James Girdwood, who staked the first claim on Crow Creek in 1896. Two years later the Crow Creek Mine was built, and today you can still see some original buildings and sluices at this working mine. You can even learn how to pan for gold and then give it a try yourself (adult/child $25/16), or pitch the tent and spend the night (from $25). It’s a peaceful little place and worth a visit just to walk around.