Prince William Sound Museum

Whittier's history goes back to – well – 1941, so you might be surprised to hear that it has a museum. Bivouacked next to a grocery store beneath the Anchor Inn, it does a good, if modest, job of chronicling 75 years of Whittier’s pioneer settlement, WWII military activity and subsequent Cold War building 'spree.'

After a few opening salvos, the story (told mainly with photos and extended captions) strays away from Whittier to cover the War in the Pacific – more specifically the American-Japanese battles in the Aleutian Islands during WWII.