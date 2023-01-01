Salmon Canneries

Every summer Cordova’s population swells with young idealists, opportunists and stragglers hoping to make a mint by canning salmon on 16-hour shifts. Whether you’re curious about the effects of sleep deprivation on adventurous teenagers or just want to see how some of the finest salmon in the world is processed, ask at the Chamber of Commerce about canneries offering tours. You can watch your own catch get processed at Northern Fish Alaska (northernfishalaska.com), a smaller-scale operation that packs salmon and ships it to your home.