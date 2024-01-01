Cordova Fisherman’s Memorial

Prince William Sound

Standing sentinel over the small-boat harbor, this bronze study of a fisherman at the wheel of his trawler in inclement weather was commissioned in the 1980s.

  • Small-boat Harbor

    Small-boat Harbor

    0.26 MILES

    In Cordova, the standard greeting among locals is ‘Been fishing?’ Unsurprisingly, the harbor is the community’s heart, humming throughout the season as…

  • Cordova Museum

    Cordova Museum

    0.2 MILES

    Cordova's Museum has been relocated to new digs in the impressive Cordova Center. It was on the cusp of opening at the time of research and was due to be…

  • Ilanka Cultural Center

    Ilanka Cultural Center

    0.03 MILES

    This compact museum operated by local Alaska Natives has a small but high-quality collection of Alaska Native art from all over the state. Don’t miss the…

  • Salmon Canneries

    Salmon Canneries

    0.4 MILES

    Every summer Cordova’s population swells with young idealists, opportunists and stragglers hoping to make a mint by canning salmon on 16-hour shifts…

  • Prince William Sound Science Center

    Prince William Sound Science Center

    0.26 MILES

    This dockside research facility offers themed ‘Discovery Packs’ for kids, which include information on the birds, flora and geology of Cordova. Inside the…

