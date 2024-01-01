This dockside research facility offers themed ‘Discovery Packs’ for kids, which include information on the birds, flora and geology of Cordova. Inside the building there’s not much for visitors to see save a few interesting brochures, but the researchers are happy to answer questions about local ecology.
Prince William Sound Science Center
Prince William Sound
