Old Cahawba Archaeological Park

This eerie ghost town, faded by time and jungly overgrowth, was once the capital of Alabama. By the 20th century, Cahawba was abandoned, and today its remains constitute an important archaeological site. It's best to explore the area on a guided tour (call and reserve at least two weeks in advance) or by bicycle – the site is flat and crossed by paved trails, and a limited number of bicycles are freely available on a first-come basis.

Within the grounds of the ghost town are ruins, a nature trail, a visitor center (noon-5pm Thu-Mon) with self-guided tour maps, and a general sense of decay. Historical re-enactments and activities like haunted history tours are pretty common; check the website for updated information.