The Alabama Black Belt is known for its many indigenous folk arts, including, most famously, the handmade quilts produced by African American women in Gee's Bend, AL (now known as Boykin). This arts center is a place to discover local 'outsider' art (art made by people not trained as artists) and learn about the cultural traditions and through-ways of the region.

Events occur on a regular basis; check the Facebook page, accessible through the main website, for an updated calendar.