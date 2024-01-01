Riverfront Park

This small, pleasant park is a good spot for a walk and to take in views of the Alabama River and Pettus Bridge.
Nearby Alabama attractions
1. Ancient Africa Enslavement Civil War Museum
0.07 MILES
This companion to the National Voting Rights Museum has displays on African history and the slave trade. Like its affiliate institution, this museum is a…
0.2 MILES
Few sites are as iconic to the American Civil Rights movement as the Pettus Bridge. On March 7, 1965, a crowd prepared to march to Montgomery to…
0.21 MILES
This museum, near the north side of the Pettus Bridge, has a small interpretive center that fleshes out the history and narrative of the Jim Crow South,…
4. National Voting Rights Museum
0.32 MILES
This museum, located near the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge, tells the tale of the Selma to Montgomery march, and includes exhibits on women's suffrage…
0.42 MILES
When the red-brick, twin-towered Brown Chapel was built by black builder AJ Farley in 1908, congregants could not have guessed that their church would…
0.58 MILES
This enormous red-brick synagogue once housed a thriving local Jewish community. Many of the members of said community have left the South, but…
7. Old Cahawba Archaeological Park
7.88 MILES
This eerie ghost town, faded by time and jungly overgrowth, was once the capital of Alabama. By the 20th century, Cahawba was abandoned, and today its…
8. Lowndes County Interpretive Center
19.22 MILES
Marking the rough halfway point on the marching route between Selma and Montgomery, this center presents small, solid exhibitions that delve into the…