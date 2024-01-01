Riverfront Park

Alabama

This small, pleasant park is a good spot for a walk and to take in views of the Alabama River and Pettus Bridge.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Edmund Pettus Bridge

    Edmund Pettus Bridge

    0.2 MILES

    Few sites are as iconic to the American Civil Rights movement as the Pettus Bridge. On March 7, 1965, a crowd prepared to march to Montgomery to…

  • Gee's Bend Quilt Collective

    Gee's Bend Quilt Collective

    28 MILES

    The African American quilt makers of Gee's Bend – officially, Boykin, AL – are the inheritors of a tradition that has been recognized as one of the nation…

  • Old Cahawba Archaeological Park

    Old Cahawba Archaeological Park

    7.88 MILES

    This eerie ghost town, faded by time and jungly overgrowth, was once the capital of Alabama. By the 20th century, Cahawba was abandoned, and today its…

  • Selma Interpretive Center

    Selma Interpretive Center

    0.21 MILES

    This museum, near the north side of the Pettus Bridge, has a small interpretive center that fleshes out the history and narrative of the Jim Crow South,…

  • Lowndes County Interpretive Center

    Lowndes County Interpretive Center

    19.22 MILES

    Marking the rough halfway point on the marching route between Selma and Montgomery, this center presents small, solid exhibitions that delve into the…

  • Brown Chapel

    Brown Chapel

    0.42 MILES

    When the red-brick, twin-towered Brown Chapel was built by black builder AJ Farley in 1908, congregants could not have guessed that their church would…

  • National Voting Rights Museum

    National Voting Rights Museum

    0.32 MILES

    This museum, located near the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge, tells the tale of the Selma to Montgomery march, and includes exhibits on women's suffrage…

  • Mishkan Israel

    Mishkan Israel

    0.58 MILES

    This enormous red-brick synagogue once housed a thriving local Jewish community. Many of the members of said community have left the South, but…

