A source of national pride, this massive hydroelectric dam 14km north of Salto provides over 50% of Uruguay’s electricity. Free 90-minute guided tours (half-hourly) visit both the Uruguayan and Argentine sides. It's a 20-minute drive from Salto (UR$1200 roundtrip by taxi). En route, check out the stands selling homemade empanadas and freshly squeezed local orange juice 2L for UR$60!).