Displays a nice collection of Uruguayan painting and sculpture in a historic two-story mansion with a grand staircase, stained glass and a back garden.
Museo de Bellas Artes y Artes Decorativas
Uruguay
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.52 MILES
In riverside Parque Rivadavia, northeast of town, this ruined mansion was built in 1888 by a French industrialist who mysteriously abandoned the property…
3.51 MILES
Three rooms detailing the arrival and struggles of the Jewish gauchos, their way of life and the Holocaust seen through the eyes of those who experienced…
7.69 MILES
A source of national pride, this massive hydroelectric dam 14km north of Salto provides over 50% of Uruguay’s electricity. Free 90-minute guided tours …
3.31 MILES
This small museum has an underwhelming display of historic costumes and antique furniture; most intriguing is a scale model of the Castillo San Carlos in…
Museo del Hombre y la Tecnología
0.43 MILES
Housed in a historic market building, this museum features excellent displays on local cultural development and history upstairs, and a small…
