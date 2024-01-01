Museo de Bellas Artes y Artes Decorativas

Uruguay

Displays a nice collection of Uruguayan painting and sculpture in a historic two-story mansion with a grand staircase, stained glass and a back garden.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Castillo San Carlos

    Castillo San Carlos

    2.52 MILES

    In riverside Parque Rivadavia, northeast of town, this ruined mansion was built in 1888 by a French industrialist who mysteriously abandoned the property…

  • Museo Judío de Entre Ríos

    Museo Judío de Entre Ríos

    3.51 MILES

    Three rooms detailing the arrival and struggles of the Jewish gauchos, their way of life and the Holocaust seen through the eyes of those who experienced…

  • Represa Salto Grande

    Represa Salto Grande

    7.69 MILES

    A source of national pride, this massive hydroelectric dam 14km north of Salto provides over 50% of Uruguay’s electricity. Free 90-minute guided tours …

  • Museo Regional de Concordia

    Museo Regional de Concordia

    3.31 MILES

    This small museum has an underwhelming display of historic costumes and antique furniture; most intriguing is a scale model of the Castillo San Carlos in…

  • Museo del Hombre y la Tecnología

    Museo del Hombre y la Tecnología

    0.43 MILES

    Housed in a historic market building, this museum features excellent displays on local cultural development and history upstairs, and a small…

