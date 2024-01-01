Museo Paleontológico

Colonia del Sacramento

This two-room museum displays glyptodon shells, bones and other locally excavated finds from the private collection of self-taught paleontologist Armando Calcaterra.

Nearby Colonia del Sacramento attractions

1. Puerto Viejo

2.13 MILES

Colonia’s yacht harbor makes for a pleasant stroll.

2. Centro Cultural Bastión del Carmen

2.15 MILES

Incorporating part of the city’s historic fortifications, this theater and gallery complex adjacent to Colonia's Puerto Viejo hosts rotating art exhibits…

3. Museo Indígena

2.22 MILES

Houses Roberto Banchero’s personal collection of Charrúa stone tools, exhibits on indigenous history, and an amusing map upstairs showing how many…

4. Iglesia Matríz

2.27 MILES

Uruguay’s oldest church – begun by the Portuguese in 1680, then completely rebuilt twice under Spanish rule – is the centerpiece of pretty Plaza de Armas…

5. Archivo Regional

2.3 MILES

On the northwest edge of Plaza Mayor 25 de Mayo, the tiny Archivo Regional contains historical documents along with pottery and glass excavated from the…

6. Museo del Azulejo

2.31 MILES

This dinky 17th-century stone house has a small sampling of French and Catalan tilework.

7. Museo Municipal

2.32 MILES

Houses an eclectic collection of treasures including a whale skeleton, a re-creation of a colonial drawing room, historical timelines and a scale model of…

8. Casa Nacarello

2.34 MILES

This teeny colonial home is evocative of Colonia's early days, with period furniture, thick whitewashed walls, wavy glass and original lintels (duck if…