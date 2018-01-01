Welcome to Colonia del Sacramento
Colonia del Sacramento Private Walking Tour from Buenos Aires
Your will be picked up at your selected location (hotel, apartment) and meet your driver who will transfer you to the ferry terminal, where you will board a fast ferry (1-hour trip) to Colonia del Sacramento in Uruguay. Upon arrival, you will meet your guide who will be waiting for you at the arrivals hall with a sign with your name on it.After meeting your guide, enjoy your 1.5-hour walking tour in Colonia's historic quarter. See the Portón de Campo (city gate), where you will admire the old wall and wooden bridge. Next, head to Calle de los Suspiros (Street of Sighs), a narrow cobbled street surrounded by 18th century colonial houses. The street’s main attractive is the combination of the old houses, the colors and the river view at the end of it.You will then arrive at 25 de Mayo Square (Main Square), which was created during the foundation of the city. Here, you can see some beautiful and well-preserved Portuguese-style houses including the Portuguese Museum, with remarkable stone walls of 90 centimeters(almost 3ft) width. You will also see Nacarello´s House, which has original furniture of the 18th century, and the Viceroy’s House, with a surprising name since there were never any viceroys in Colonia.Afterwards, head to visit an archaeological site, which was formerly the original Portuguese construction destined for Residence of the Governor, destroyed by the Spanish in 1777. Your walking tour ends at the Basilica of the Holy Sacrament, which maintains the original design of stone walls and tiled domes. After the walking tour, you have free time in Colonia to spend at your leisure. Your guide will give you advice on restaurants, museums, shopping, and how to return to the terminal on your own (it is just a 10-minute walk from Colonia historic quarter).You will later board the ferry back to Buenos Aires and, upon arrival there, your private driver will meet you and drop you off at your selected location.
Citadel of Colonia del Sacramento Guided Tour from Montevideo
You'll be picked up from your hotel in central Montevideo. At 9am, you'll depart for Colonia del Sacramento. Along the way, you'll stop for a visit of Arenas Farm - a traditional farm famous for the Museum Collections which is packed with mundane items such as keychains, perfume bottles and more. You'll also stop at a candy factory, where you can view, taste and purchase their delicious jams and local Swiss cheese. Upon reaching Colonia, enjoy a guided walk which is the best way to enjoy the atmosphere of the rich history. Stroll through the old gate which used to keep the city closed off to the outside world. Walk through the city streets within the walled city, while listening to your guide provide a historical overview, see the lighthouse and typical Portuguese and Spanish residences of the 17th and 18th centuries. You will also go through the Costanera, which takes you to the Real San Carlos, where you can view the bullring built in the early 20th century.Enjoy some free time for lunch and shopping, before boarding your vehicle to return to Montevideo. Return to your hotel will be around 6:30pm.
