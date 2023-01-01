Polish Market Sq is lorded over by the tall 14th-century Ratusha (Town Hall). The renovated peach-hued building now houses three modest museums. Most interesting is the medieval justice museum in the basement, with some displays on crude torture techniques. The other museums are devoted to coins and the Magdeburg legal system. In front of the Ratusha stands the enclosed Armenian well (Вірменська криниця; 1638), which looks more like a baroque chapel.

There's a decent cafe out front that's a great place for a cold beer on a warm day.