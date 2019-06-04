Podillya Antiquities Museum

This imaginatively presented museum with English explanations takes visitors through the archaeology of Podillya in six easy steps. You begin in a Stone Age cave and end in a courtyard of sculpted Slavic gods, passing through Trypillian, Scythian and early Slav dwellings along the way. Recent archaeological finds are scattered about the courtyard, which is overlooked by the reconstructed defensive bell tower of a 15th-century Armenian church, otherwise in ruins.

Slavophiles will appreciate the exhibit on the Glagolitic script (forerunner to today's Cyrillic alphabet).