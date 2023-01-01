Ukraine's original big-time spray show (since 2011), the Roshen Fountain lights up the Pivdenny Buh River every night in the mild months. Built by the Roshen chocolate company next to its shiny new factory (billionaire owner Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine's Willy Wonka before he became president, was brought up in Vinnytsya), it's the biggest floating fountain in Europe. It features lasers, holograms and dozens of water jets – a truly amazing spectacle when in full son-et-lumière mode.

Crowds pack Vinnytsia Quay to watch the free spectacle – show up early if you want a good seat. Vinnytsya's biggest water feature warms up and flexes its muscles during the day, but it's well worth sticking around until 9pm to see the full one-hour spectacle – which happens every night but is bigger and bolder on weekends.

Vinnytsya's fountain has started a trend, with similarly grand fountain shows opening in Uman and on maydan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv in recent years.