This large and diverse museum is well worth an hour or two for its interesting archaeological artefacts, bug-eyed taxidermy and large WWII exhibition with Soviet propaganda posters galore. Other highlights include a 30,000-year-old mammoth skeleton, pieces of Scythian gold ornament and some Scythian-era stone figures.

Immediately next to it is the Regional Art Museum, which has a few gems such as a Malevich and a Repin and – somewhat shockingly – English-speaking staff to show you around.