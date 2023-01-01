Pirogov Church-Mausoleum

The second-most famous embalmed corpse in the former Soviet Union (after Lenin in Moscow) rests in the basement of a chapel in the suburb of Pyrohove about 7km southwest of central Vinnytsya. Nikolai Pirogov was a Russian medical pioneer who invented a type of cast as well as a revolutionary anaesthesia technique. His wife had him embalmed and laid to rest here in 1881. Without question one of Ukraine's oddest sites.

Visiting the body requires a tour and you may have to wait around for a few minutes until a few more people show up. The body is said to be much better preserved than Lenin's younger corpse.