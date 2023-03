With its own police station, bus station and dedicated bank branches, this 33-hectare bazaar is like a town unto itself. As a conduit into Ukraine for goods from neighbouring countries, it attracts tens of thousands of shoppers a day and is a frenetic, intriguing phenomenon.

It's around 3km north of the city centre – take any of the numerous marshrutky to Калинівський ринок; many leave from in front of the train station.