Chernivtsi’s former synagogue was once famous for its exotic African/Middle Eastern style, but was turned into a cinema in 1954.

  • Chernivtsi National University facade.

    Chernivtsi University

    0.46 MILES

    University buildings are often called 'dreaming spires', but Chernivtsi's is more like an acid trip. This fantastic, Unesco-listed red-brick ensemble,…

  • Vul Kobylyanskoyi

    Vul Kobylyanskoyi

    0.3 MILES

    When you’ve had enough of Chernivtsi’s barmy traffic, head for the tranquillity of vul Kobylyanskoyi, a pedestrianised street running between vuls Holovna…

  • Cathedral of the Holy Spirit

    Cathedral of the Holy Spirit

    0.41 MILES

    Painted a garish Disney-princess pink, the huge, mid-19th-century Orthodox cathedral that straddles gated parkland between vuls Holovna and Kobylyanskoyi…

  • St Nicholas Cathedral

    St Nicholas Cathedral

    0.54 MILES

    Chernivtsi's cathedral is nicknamed the 'drunken church', because of the four twisted turrets surrounding its cupola – painted blue with golden stars,…

  • Kobylyanska Theatre

    Kobylyanska Theatre

    0.13 MILES

    Set on the exquisitely central European pl Teatralna, Chernivtsi's main drama and music theatre is a beautiful art nouveau confection that wouldn't look…

  • Museum of Bukovinian Jews

    Museum of Bukovinian Jews

    0.1 MILES

    This museum brings to life the now virtually extinct Jewish culture of Bukovyna, focusing on the period between 1774 and 1941.

  • Kalynivsky Market

    Kalynivsky Market

    1.86 MILES

    With its own police station, bus station and dedicated bank branches, this 33-hectare bazaar is like a town unto itself. As a conduit into Ukraine for…

  • Former Armenian Cathedral

    Former Armenian Cathedral

    0.41 MILES

    In addition to Chernivtsi's fabulous university building, Josef Hlavka was also the architect responsible for the Former Armenian Cathedral.

