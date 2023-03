Summer in Ternopil is all about the town's lake, actually a reservoir that started life as part of a defence system for the now all-but-defunct castle. Once plagued by scruffy beer tents and dubious cafes, the city side of the lake has been sanitised in recent years, an 'I Love Ternopil' selfie point installed and general order introduced. There are boat trips across water in summer, skating in winter and an easygoing mood whatever time of year you show up.