At the western end of vul Hetmana Sahaydachnoho, where it opens up into maydan Voli, the dirty-cream-and-grey Dominican Church and monastery complex hoists the city's finest silhouette. Built in the mid-18th century, its symmetrical twin towers rise from a baroque facade. Pop inside to see the oval nave capped with a delicately painted trompe l'oeil dome.

Outside the church stands a bronze model of early-20th-century Ternopil complete with huge Catholic church at the end of bul Shevchenka, where the TsUM department store stands today.