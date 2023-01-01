Bul Tarasa Shevchenka

The town's verdant showpiece, complete with landscaping, fountains and mature trees, is a popular hang-out and a pleasant spot for an evening corso. Heading north you cannot fail to notice the neoclassical Shevchenko Theatre, one of the region's grandest neo-Classical edifices. The square in front, maydan Teatralny, is remarkable as it must be the only sizeable piazza in all Europe not to have a single cafe table or brewery-sponsored sun shade occupying its expanse.