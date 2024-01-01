With just two rooms, this quaint museum has an interesting collection of antiques and locally produced porcelain. Note the portraits of Myrhorod celebs – Danilo Apostol, who served as the Cossack Hetman from 1727 to 1734, and his 19th-century descendant, Matvey Muravyov-Apostol, a prominent participant in the Decembrist uprising in St Petersburg.
Regional Museum
Eastern Ukraine
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.94 MILES
Nikolai Gogol wouldn't have been able to describe the life of Russian landowners in his most famous book, Dead Souls, had he not been a landowner himself:…
0.04 MILES
A small neoclassical building contains a museum dedicated to 18th-century Georgian poet David Guramishvili, who was made a major local landowner for his…
0.18 MILES
From the river you’ll have views of the Assumption Church with its golden domes dusted with blue stars. If you find it open, come in to see locals and…
Velyki Sorochyntsi Regional Museum
15.34 MILES
Once a charmingly frozen-in-time Soviet-era village museum, it has undergone an ill-thought renovation, with hundreds of endearing objects disappearing…
Nearby Eastern Ukraine attractions
0.04 MILES
A small neoclassical building contains a museum dedicated to 18th-century Georgian poet David Guramishvili, who was made a major local landowner for his…
0.18 MILES
From the river you’ll have views of the Assumption Church with its golden domes dusted with blue stars. If you find it open, come in to see locals and…
3. Velyki Sorochyntsi Regional Museum
15.34 MILES
Once a charmingly frozen-in-time Soviet-era village museum, it has undergone an ill-thought renovation, with hundreds of endearing objects disappearing…
26.94 MILES
Nikolai Gogol wouldn't have been able to describe the life of Russian landowners in his most famous book, Dead Souls, had he not been a landowner himself:…