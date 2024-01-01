Regional Museum

With just two rooms, this quaint museum has an interesting collection of antiques and locally produced porcelain. Note the portraits of Myrhorod celebs – Danilo Apostol, who served as the Cossack Hetman from 1727 to 1734, and his 19th-century descendant, Matvey Muravyov-Apostol, a prominent participant in the Decembrist uprising in St Petersburg.