Vul Artyoma

The city's backbone is a broad avenue, which runs from the train station to the Old Town. It is lined with monuments dating from the Soviet era. The most striking one is Glory to Miners' Labour – a giant miner holding out a piece of shapeless black substance, presumably coal, in his open palm. You can't help spotting it on the way to/from the train station or airport. Another Soviet giant is the inevitable Lenin, who adorns the namesake central sqaure and seems to cast an approving sideways glance at revelers on the Golden Lion terrace. Completing the communist pantheon, the square-chested figure of local Bolshevik hero Artyom, whose name the street bears, looms at the corner of pr Mira.