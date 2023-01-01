Izolyatsia

The new and much lauded contemporary art space occupies a former electric insulator factory standing at the foot of a particularly picturesque slag heap. It hosts a number of international resident artists who draw inspiration from the industrial dystopia of Donbass. Musical and educational events are held regularly. The centre's curator conducts a tour of the premises at 11am most Saturdays. Unfortunately, true to its name, it is so isolated from the rest of the city, one can only reach it via a bus station, which itself is on the outskirts. So invest 40uah or so into a taxi ride. An additional complication is that it is only opened on weekends.