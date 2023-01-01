Believe it or not, for many years the sci-fi sounding terrikony – slag heaps – were the city's main attraction. 'They change their colour depending on season and time of the day', locals still reflect dreamily. The best place to observe those changes is in Lenin Komsomol Park, where chiselled socialist realist sculptures dot the sprawling Liberators of Donbass memorial. But turn around and you will see what completely outshines terrikony these days – the brand new Donbass Arena.