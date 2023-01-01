Rocket Park

Every city has a symbol of its might, but few of these symbols are so straightforwardly phallic as Dnipro's. Space rockets produced at the local Yuzhmash plant were its raison d'être in the Soviet times and, to an extent, continue to be now. Three of these decorate this manicured park, which also features two poignant memorials – one to the victims of the Chornobyl catastrophe and another to the soldiers who have fallen in the ongoing war in the Donbas region.

An interactive science and information centre called Space Hub, located next to the rockets, was waiting to be inaugurated at the time of research.