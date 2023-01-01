History Museum & Diorama

A lovingly curated establishment, the museum has visually attractive rooms dedicated to the Cossacks, the Russian empire, the Civil War and Holodomor. Adjoining the museum is a diorama, an 840-sq-metre painted canvas depicting the WWII Battle of the Dnipro, which was fought near here. The space between the two is occupied by the ATO museum – an open-air exhibition dedicated to the war under way in the nearby Donbas region and displaying burned-down military hardware and bullet-riddled road signs.