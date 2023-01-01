Menorah Center

Vaguely reminiscent of MI6 headquarters in Vauxhall, this giant structure looming over the remains of the Old Town is the slick new heart of the city's Jewish community. It was built over the city's old synagogue, of which only the original facade remains – the interior is completely new. The compound also contains a shopping arcade, two hotels and the main attraction – the Museum of Jewish Heritage and Holocaust in Ukraine.

The 1st floor of the museum covers the history of Ukrainian Jews till WWII. The 2nd floor is all about the Shoah. Around 70% of Jews who lived in Ukraine before the war were shot, gassed, burnt alive or thrown into coal mines as the Nazis prepared Lebensraum for 'pure-blood' settlers from Germany.